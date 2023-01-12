COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Like universities all across the state, Ohio State University is requiring new anti-hazing training for students, faculty and staff.

The training is to comply with Collin’s Law, named in honor of Collin Wiant, an Ohio University freshman who died in an off-campus hazing incident in 2018.

Ryan Lovell, associate dean of students at Ohio State, said the course is made up of several objectives, all designed to bring about an end to hazing.

“We want to make sure our university community can define what hazing is, we want to make sure that folks are aware of how to identify hazing and intervene in hazing when they are able, and we also want to make sure our university community knows about reporting,” said Lovell.

Compliance with the law has meant changes for other Ohio universities.

“This is the first time that it’s been widespread for all students, faculty and staff,” said Julie Saker, dean of students at Otterbein University.

Saker said Otterbein also has a training module designed to help identify and prevent hazing, with extra attention going toward Greek organizations and athletics.

Students on campus said they’re in favor of the change.

“It’s just good for people’s safety to obviously have an anti-hazing so they know what to do in situations or not to get hazed,” said Owen Swogger, a sophomore at Ohio State University.

The training is mandatory for all students, faculty and staff before the end of the school year.

“It’s definitely important because it’s a lot of things, it’s something that a lot of kids are scared to talk about, and I think that this course is going to be something good to bring to light,” said Wilson Cole, a sophomore at Ohio State University.