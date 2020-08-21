Ohio unemployment rate bounces back to 8.9% in July compared to 11% in June

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio unemployment rate in July declined compared to June.  

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, unemployment rate was 8.9% in July 2020, down from a revised 11.0% in June. 

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 62,700 over the month, from a revised 5,038,400 in June to 5,101,100 in July 2020. 

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in July was 503,000, down 133,000 from 636,000 in June. The number of unemployed has increased by 262,000 in the past 12 months from 241,000. The July unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.2% in July 2019. 

The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 10.2%, down from 11.1% in June, and up from 3.7% in July 2019. 

