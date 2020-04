COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Job and Family Services has grown their team processing unemployment claims in the state to 20 times as where it was before the COVID-19 outbreak and stay home order, Lt. Gov. John Husted said Thursday,

#UNEMPLOYMENT: More than 696,000 Ohioans have applied for unemployment, that's nearly twice as many as all of 2019. Lt. Gov. Husted says more than 1,000 people are currently working to process claims and they will be adding capacity to the website in the coming days. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 9, 2020

It was announced Thursday that more than 696,000 Ohioans have applied for unemployment. That is almost twice as many as all of 2019, Husted said.

