COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time in several weeks, fewer Ohioans applied for unemployment benefits.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 10,895 initial jobless claims for the week ending June 18. That was 400 fewer than the previous week.

The state also saw 33,283 continue traditional unemployment claims, which is 1,600 more than the previous week.

For May, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.9%, compared to 3.6% nationally.

Of the 10,000 initial claims made, the ODJFS says more than 4,000 are being flagged for more stringent identity verification, to ensure they are not fraudulent.