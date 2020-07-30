Ohio unemployment claims drop below 30k for the previous week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The number of people in Ohio filing initial unemployment claims dropped below 30,000 for the previous week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, for the week ending July 25, 27,937 initial jobless claims were made in the state.

This was 246,278 fewer than the peak earlier this year. Ohioans filed 423,452 continued jobless claims last week, which were 352,850 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 19 weeks hit 1,557,787, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Over the last 19 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $5.7 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 764,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending.