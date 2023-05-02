COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sister trio from New Lexington, Ohio who are competing on NBC’s “The Voice” will be advancing to the show’s live performances.

After singing “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” by Etta James Monday night, Sorelle was chosen by Coach Chance the Rapper to move on to the next round.

The group prevailed in the Playoffs round over teammates Kala Banham, Jamar Langley and Manasseh Samone. The sisters will be joined by Ray Uriel of Gary, Indiana whose rendition of “Essence” by Whizkid kept him in the competition.

The sisters, Adi, Ana, and Bella Heichel, received praise from all the coaches during the broadcast.

“I mean, come on, this is cheating,” said Blake Shelton. “It’s too perfect. I loved the individual moments that you guys had. It was like, ‘Oh, you think we all three can’t do this separately, too? Watch this.’”

Niall Horan urged Chance to select the three for the Live Performances round, telling him he would be “missing a beat not to have [Sorelle] in the semifinals.”

“What you’re doing is so fresh,” added Kelly Clarkson. “It’s just, like, unlike anyone else. That makes you stand out.”

Chance told the singers he was proud of all of their performances. “You guys have just been so receptive to all the notes,” he said. “You killed it.”

When it came time to make his decision, Chance chose Sorelle first, saying “There’s no other Sorelle on this show, they needed to be in the top eight.”

Watch “The Voice” Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC4.