COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There was a 10% increase of traffic deaths in Ohio for 2021 and that’s with fewer vehicles on the road.

Traffic signs around the state have a new message for drivers: In 2021 there were 1,361 traffic deaths on Ohio roadways.

That number represents a 10% increase from 2020 despite there being fewer vehicles on the roads the past couple of years.

According to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Transportation, 2020 was the deadliest year for the state’s roads in a decade, but 2021 was even worse.

In a new report, the Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety have ranked Ohio among the worst states for highway safety in the country.

The signs are a reminder to drivers across the state to be safer when on Ohio roadways, according to the spokesperson.