COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Education is set to release its latest school report cards, Thursday.

The state report cards, which are meant to be a snapshot of the progress districts and individual school have made, will have many incomplete grades this year, due to the pandemic.

Last year, state testing was halted and many districts, like Columbus City Schools, remained in remote learning most of the year.

Because of that, the report cards did not feature any grades for districts or buildings. They also did not include data about student performance on state tests, academic growth, or achievement gaps.

The Ohio Education Association has long criticized the state report card system, and the union pointed to last year’s lack of grades as proof the metrics rely too much on standardized testing.

The state contends the reports cards provide a helpful snapshot of key education markers.