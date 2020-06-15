Ohio to give up to $300-plus per child for free, reduced lunch reimbursements

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some Ohio school children are eligible to receive a little more than $300 for free and reduced lunch reimbursements after school closures resulted from the coronavirus crisis.

All Pandemic – Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards will be mailed by June 19, according to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). Some cards were mailed June 11.

The P-EBT program is additional money for families to buy food due to COVID-19-related school closures.

You will receive P-EBT funds if your child(ren) were in grades K-12 in the 2019-2020 school year and:

Received free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program OR

Attended a school where every student gets free meals

All children in the Columbus City School district qualify for the P-EBT program.

Here’s some more information to know about the program:

Eligible Ohio families will receive $5.70 per child for each day a school was closed due to COVID-19.

Children eligible for free and reduced-price meals as of March will receive a total of $302.10. Children that became eligible for free and reduced-price meals in April will receive $239.40.

Use P-EBT as well as grab-and-go meal sites to meet your children’s food needs.

Using P-EBT does not impact you or your child’s immigration status. The public charge rule does NOT apply to P-EBT funds.

If you think your family qualifies, but you do not get a letter in June, call ODJFS at 1-866-244-0071.