Ohio to expand unemployment benefit access for workers in coronavirus quarantine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said the state will extend unemployment benefits to workers in quarantine and employees of businesses that temporarily shut down due to coronavirus.

“The governor is going to sign an executive order regarding unemployment compensation. This will assist Ohio workers directly impacted by the COVID-19 health emergency,” said Husted. “He will be issuing this executive order that will make several changes to Ohio’s unemployment law and state agency policy to enable workers to do not have paid leave benefits to access unemployment benefits during this period of emergency.”

The order will also clarify the definition of unemployed.

“We will be broadening the current state policy to clarify that individuals that are quarantined by a health professional or by their employer are considered to be unemployed and will not be subject to the requirements to actively seek work, during this period of emergency,” said Husted.

The order also applies to companies that determine it is necessary to temporarily shut down operations.

The one-week waiting period before receiving benefits will be waived and payments expedited. The penalty for late reporting for employers will be waived.