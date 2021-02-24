Ohio teen dead after falling through ice near Hillsboro, ODNR officer dies during rescue

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — A 16-year old girl and a Natural Resource Officer have died after breaking through the ice at Rocky Fork State Park in Highland County.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 13-year old boy was also injured but managed to rescue himself from the ice and water, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia. His condition was not known.

During the four-hour rescue, Natural Resource Officer Jason Lagore suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, where he was pronounced deceased.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night,” said Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz. “Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service.”

Officer Lagore served 15 years with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. According to the department, he was responsible for the first ODNR K-9 academy, led the Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 training program, and was well respected across the state for his expertise working with K-9s.

Officer Lagore is survived by his wife Michelle, his two young sons, and his K-9 partner, Sarge. Donations for his family may be given here.