COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An August ballot measure making it harder to amend the state constitution is unlikely to mislead voters as written, but its authors must make some edits, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

In a 4-3 ruling, the Court partially accepted the advocacy group One Person One Vote’s request that the Ohio Ballot Board – a five-member team responsible for approving the ballot initiative’s language – return to the drawing board to clear up slight inaccuracies in its description of Issue 1 that will appear on the Aug. 8 ballot.

But the Court rejected the group’s claims that the measure, which would require 60% of voter support to enact a constitutional amendment, will mislead voters at the ballot box because it fails to mention how it marks a change from the current standard of 50% plus one vote.

“We have never held that ballot language must inform voters about current law,” the Court wrote in its per curiam opinion.

The Court agreed, however, with One Person One Vote’s request that the Ballot Board tweak language concerning the number of signatures required to place something on the ballot – an error the Ballot Board acknowledged but did not feel warranted a revision.

In its current form, the measure states that any petition to amend the Ohio Constitution, in order to make it on the ballot, must be signed by at least 5% of eligible voters in each of the state’s 88 counties. That is inaccurate, the Court ruled, as the number of signatures required is determined based on turnout in the previous gubernatorial election.

“Because not all electors vote in a gubernatorial election, the ballot language here overstates the number of signatures that would be needed to qualify an initiative petition for the ballot,” the Court wrote.

One Person One Vote also took issue with the amendment’s title, “Elevating the Standards to Qualify for and to Pass Any Constitutional Amendment.” Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s choice of the word “elevating,” it argued, is biased by implying that current standards to change the state constitution are too low.

The Court rejected that argument, writing that the word “elevating” holds essentially the same meaning as “raising,” which is what the measure seeks to do.

It did, however, order the Ballot Board to strip the word “any” from the measure’s title. The proposed initiative would impose the 60% requirement for initiated petitions but not for lawmaker-proposed constitutional amendments or those proposed at a constitutional convention.

After the ruling, the Ballot Board announced that it will meet Tuesday afternoon.

The Court has yet to rule on a separate case involving a challenge to the constitutionality of Issue 1.