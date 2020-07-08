Ohio Supreme Court to hear country club’s appeal on lease

by: Associated Press

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a country club’s appeal of orders that it sell back a lease to the state historical agency to provide public access to ancient burial mounds.

In a decision announced Tuesday, the court voted 5-2 to hear the case. A date for the hearing hasn’t been determined. A Licking County judge ruled in May 2019 that the Ohio History Connection can reclaim the lease for the 2,000-year-old Octagon Mounds from Moundbuilders Country Club via eminent domain.

That ruling was upheld in January by the Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals.

