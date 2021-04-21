Ohio Supreme Court takes case over voting machines purchase

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is hearing a case over the purchase of voting machines that stems from the 2020 presidential election.

At issue is a dispute between the bipartisan elections board in Stark County and that northeastern county’s GOP-dominated board of commissioners.

The elections board voted in December to move ahead with a $1.5 million purchase of new machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems.

The board says it reviewed and rejected unfounded allegations that the company’s machines altered the results of the presidential election.

The county commissioners delayed the purchase, saying more information was needed. The elections board has sued to force the county to buy the machines.