Ohio Supreme Court stops collection of nuclear plant subsidy

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has issued an order stopping state electric utilities from collecting a monthly fee to subsidize two nuclear power plants beginning Friday.
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor signed the temporary stay Monday.
Subsidies for the plants were part of now-tainted legislation approved in 2019. Authorities say then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder led an effort secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to win approval of the bill known as HB6.
This summer, five people were charged in a $60 million bribery scandal to pass the bill, and two have since reached plea deals. One of the others charged was Householder.
A wholly owned FirstEnergy subsidiary operated the plants at the time.
A Franklin County judge last week issued a preliminary injunction to stop collection of the subsidies.