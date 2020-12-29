Ohio Supreme Court stops collection of nuclear plant subsidy

FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A nuclear plant bailout law should be repealed immediately, Democratic members of the Ohio House announced Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as a bribery scandal involving one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers unfolded over the law’s passage. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has issued an order stopping state electric utilities from collecting a monthly fee to subsidize two nuclear power plants beginning Friday.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor signed the temporary stay Monday.

Ohio Supreme Court cements victory AG Yost obtained to stop the nuclear bailout fees from taking effect. — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) December 28, 2020

Subsidies for the plants were part of now-tainted legislation approved in 2019. Authorities say then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder led an effort secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to win approval of the bill known as HB6.

This summer, five people were charged in a $60 million bribery scandal to pass the bill, and two have since reached plea deals. One of the others charged was Householder.

A wholly owned FirstEnergy subsidiary operated the plants at the time.

A Franklin County judge last week issued a preliminary injunction to stop collection of the subsidies.