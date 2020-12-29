Ohio Supreme Court stops collection of nuclear plant subsidy

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A nuclear plant bailout law should be repealed immediately, Democratic members of the Ohio House announced Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as a bribery scandal involving one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers unfolded over the law’s passage. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has issued an order stopping state electric utilities from collecting a monthly fee to subsidize two nuclear power plants beginning Friday.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor signed the temporary stay Monday.

Subsidies for the plants were part of now-tainted legislation approved in 2019. Authorities say then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder led an effort secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to win approval of the bill known as HB6.

This summer, five people were charged in a $60 million bribery scandal to pass the bill, and two have since reached plea deals. One of the others charged was Householder.

A wholly owned FirstEnergy subsidiary operated the plants at the time.

A Franklin County judge last week issued a preliminary injunction to stop collection of the subsidies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools