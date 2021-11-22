COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– On the Monday of Rivalry Week, several of the stars of the Ohio State football team volunteered to feed those in need in the Short North.

CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Denzel Burke, and others served pre-Thanksgiving meals at TownHall to those in need of a warm meal.

“It’s always good to give back,” said Burke. “I’ve done this when I was younger with my mom, just go feed the homeless every Sunday, so I feel like it was a good thing to do.”

Quarterback Stroud is motivated by his faith.

“My family, we actually had a church, and growing up, probably until I was around 10 years old, [I didn’t have] my own Christmas, own Thanksgiving. I was out giving back,” Stroud said. “Every morning, we were probably giving around 50-60 turkeys to the homeless or people who needed it, and it’s just amazing to do it out here in Columbus. I know this isn’t my first home but I definitely feel like it’s my second.”

“I just love doing stuff like this, giving back. It’s a blessing to be able to do something like this and help other families out,” Henderson added.

CLICK HERE for more information on TownHall’s Feed the Need program.