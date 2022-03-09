COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State fraternity was suspended last week for violating the university’s code of student conduct.

Acacia, a fraternity located in the 100 block of E. Woodruff Avenue, lost its status as a student organization Thursday for violating three counts of the university’s code of student conduct: hazing, failure to comply with university or civil authority, and dishonest conduct, according to the university’s Office of Student Life.

The chapter — whose student organization status is revoked until Aug. 9, 2026, at the earliest — is the latest in a string of 11 other fraternities at the university who have lost their registration since 2017, according to the university.

This is the third — but most serious — penalty against Acacia since December 2020.

The fraternity was first placed on disciplinary probation in December 2020 for alcohol, failing to comply with university or civil authority, and violating university rules of federal, state, and local laws.

Just three months later, Acacia’s disciplinary probation was extended through May 8, 2022, for failing to comply with sanctions, failure to comply with university or civil authority, and for violating university rules or federal, state, and local laws.