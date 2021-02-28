Ohio State Women’s Swimming and Diving wins Big Ten championship

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s swimming and diving team has won its second consecutive Big Ten Conference championship.
The contest took place Saturday evening at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Ohio State and Michigan were tied after the opening night on Tuesday, but the Buckeyes surged ahead for good on Day 2 and won the championship with a total of 1,584 points. Michigan was second with 1,326.5 points and the rest of the Top 5 was Indiana, Northwestern and Wisconsin with 1,066.5, 992 and 749.5 points, respectively.
The championship moves Ohio State into a tie for second in the Big Ten all-time with seven women’s championships. Coach Bill Dorenkott ties for second among women’s coaches with five Big Ten titles.
First-Team All-Big Ten Conference
Ohio State led the way with nine first-team All-Big Ten Conference performers: Amy Fulmer, Emily Crane, Freya Rayner, Hannah Bach, Katherine Zenick, Katie Trace, Kristen Romano, Taylor Petrak and Sally Tafuto.
Big Ten Conference Championships – Women’s Swimming & Diving
February 23-27
- Minneapolis, Minn. – Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center
- West Lafayette, Ind. – Morgan Burke Aquatic Center
2021 Ohio State Big Ten Champions
- Hannah Bach – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 100 Breaststroke
- Emily Crane – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
- Amy Fulmer – 200 Free Relay
- Taylor Petrak – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
- Freya Rayner – 200 Medley Relay
- Kristen Romano – 200 IM, 400 IM
- Katie Trace – 400 Medley Relay
- Sally Tafuto – 500 Free
- Katherine Zenick – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Saturday Results
All Ohio State point scorers listed
100 freestyle – 1. Margaret MacNeil (UM), 47.36 B; 4. Taylor Petrick, 47.99 B; 7. Amy Fulmer, 48.69 B; 8. Katherine Zenick, 48.74; B; 10. Freya Rayner, 49.16 B; 12. Emily Crane, 49.51 B.
1,650 freestyle – 1. Kaitlynn Sims (UM), 15:59.70 B; 4. Sally Tafuto, 16:08.40 B; 5. Maya Geringer, 16:13.58 B; 18. Natalia Jaspeado, 16:35.96; 20. Nicole Fye, 16:36.17.
200 backstroke – 1. Phoebe Bacon (UW), 1:50.90; 2. Kristen Romano, 1:53.18 B; 12. Kyra Sommerstad, 1:56.52 B; 15. Tristan Harrison, 1:57.24; 18. Morgan Kraus, 1:57.13.
200 breaststroke – 1. Emily Weiss (IU), 2:07.20; 6. Hannah Bach, 2:10.98 B; 7. Hanna Gresser, 2:11.08 B; 9. Janessa Mathews, 2:11.50 B; 12. Josephine Panitz, 2:12.29 B.
1-meter – 1. Abigail Knapton (NEB), 339.15 A; 6. Mackenzie Crawford, 306.55 A; 8. Jackie Brenn, 303.95 A; 12. Lexie Barker, 286.65 A; 20. Ciara McGing, 261.55.
400 freestyle relay – 1. UM, 3:1.61 A; 2. Ohio State (Petrak, Fulmer, Zenick, Romano), *3:12.90 A.
*Ohio State school record
Final Team Standings
- Ohio State – 1,584
- Michigan – 1,326.5
- Indiana – 1,066.5
- Northwestern – 992
- Wisconsin – 749.5
- Minnesota – 555
- Nebraska – 542.5
- Iowa – 424
- Purdue – 414
- Penn State – 410
- Michigan State – 217
- Illinois – 177
- Rutgers – 60