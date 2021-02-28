Ohio State Women’s Swimming and Diving wins Big Ten championship

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s swimming and diving team has won its second consecutive Big Ten Conference championship.

The contest took place Saturday evening at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Ohio State and Michigan were tied after the opening night on Tuesday, but the Buckeyes surged ahead for good on Day 2 and won the championship with a total of 1,584 points. Michigan was second with 1,326.5 points and the rest of the Top 5 was Indiana, Northwestern and Wisconsin with 1,066.5, 992 and 749.5 points, respectively.

The championship moves Ohio State into a tie for second in the Big Ten all-time with seven women’s championships. Coach Bill Dorenkott ties for second among women’s coaches with five Big Ten titles.

First-Team All-Big Ten Conference

Ohio State led the way with nine first-team All-Big Ten Conference performers: Amy Fulmer, Emily Crane, Freya Rayner, Hannah Bach, Katherine Zenick, Katie Trace, Kristen Romano, Taylor Petrak and Sally Tafuto.

Big Ten Conference Championships – Women’s Swimming & Diving

February 23-27

Minneapolis, Minn. – Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

West Lafayette, Ind. – Morgan Burke Aquatic Center

2021 Ohio State Big Ten Champions

Hannah Bach – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 100 Breaststroke

Emily Crane – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Amy Fulmer – 200 Free Relay

Taylor Petrak – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Freya Rayner – 200 Medley Relay

Kristen Romano – 200 IM, 400 IM

Katie Trace – 400 Medley Relay

Sally Tafuto – 500 Free

Katherine Zenick – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Saturday Results

All Ohio State point scorers listed

100 freestyle – 1. Margaret MacNeil (UM), 47.36 B; 4. Taylor Petrick, 47.99 B; 7. Amy Fulmer, 48.69 B; 8. Katherine Zenick, 48.74; B; 10. Freya Rayner, 49.16 B; 12. Emily Crane, 49.51 B.

1,650 freestyle – 1. Kaitlynn Sims (UM), 15:59.70 B; 4. Sally Tafuto, 16:08.40 B; 5. Maya Geringer, 16:13.58 B; 18. Natalia Jaspeado, 16:35.96; 20. Nicole Fye, 16:36.17.

200 backstroke – 1. Phoebe Bacon (UW), 1:50.90; 2. Kristen Romano, 1:53.18 B; 12. Kyra Sommerstad, 1:56.52 B; 15. Tristan Harrison, 1:57.24; 18. Morgan Kraus, 1:57.13.

200 breaststroke – 1. Emily Weiss (IU), 2:07.20; 6. Hannah Bach, 2:10.98 B; 7. Hanna Gresser, 2:11.08 B; 9. Janessa Mathews, 2:11.50 B; 12. Josephine Panitz, 2:12.29 B.

1-meter – 1. Abigail Knapton (NEB), 339.15 A; 6. Mackenzie Crawford, 306.55 A; 8. Jackie Brenn, 303.95 A; 12. Lexie Barker, 286.65 A; 20. Ciara McGing, 261.55.

400 freestyle relay – 1. UM, 3:1.61 A; 2. Ohio State (Petrak, Fulmer, Zenick, Romano), *3:12.90 A.

*Ohio State school record

Final Team Standings