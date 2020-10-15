Ohio State will review safety issues after student shot to death near campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson has ordered for campus safety issues to be reviewed after the shooting death of a student near campus last weekend.

Johnson made the announcement in an official press release Thursday.

I am announcing the formation of the University Task Force on Community Safety and Well-Being to improve existing systems and find new and creative ways to better ensure the safety and well-being of our Ohio State community members.https://t.co/XWPVVvmdYZ — Kristina M. Johnson (@PresKMJohnson) October 15, 2020

“We lost a beloved student to an act of senseless, criminal violence this week. Chase Meola was an extraordinary friend to so many in our Buckeye community. We deeply grieve his loss,” Johnson said. “This crime has left members of our community feeling anxious and concerned about safety.”

Meola was a 23-year-old fifth-year marketing major from Mahwah, New Jersey. He was shot to death near campus Sunday. Kinte Mitchell Jr. has been arrested and charged with murder in Meola’s death.

A university task force has been asked to improve existing systems and find new ways to ensure campus safety.

Vice President of the Office of Student Life Melissa Shivers and Senior Vice President of the Office of Administration and Planning Jay Kasey will lead the task force.

The task force members will include students, community officials and representatives of Columbus City Council. The group is expected to deliver its report before Thanksgiving and will continue its work throughout the year, Johnson said.