Ohio State Wexner Medical Center restricts visitors inside hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center announced a no visitors policy for their hospitals with only three exceptions beginning Friday according to a press release.

They say due to coronavirus concerns no visitors will be allowed inside any of the seven hospitals in order to ensure the health and safety of everyone and it begins March 20.

According to hospital officials, there are three exceptions to the policy.

• “End of life” situations

• Maternity

• Patients under age 18

They’ve also said patients having inpatient surgery will be allowed to have one visitor on the day of surgery and on the day after surgery.

For more information visit the Wexner’s site.