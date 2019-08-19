Ohio State welcomes 8,000 freshman with pomp & circumstance

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Nearly every member of the 2019 Ohio State freshman class was born after the new millennium, but one of the first things they did together as a class was sing a more than 100 year old song.

“It felt pretty good,” disclosed Ohio State freshman Colin Mayfield. “It kind of brought our whole class together, which is cool.”

“It’ll be nice singing that throughout the years that we’re here, also,” agreed classmate Taylor Lowmiller.

During his convocation speech, Ohio State President Dr. Michael Drake welcome the freshmen, who the university says is the most diverse and academically talented group they’ve ever had.

“They come from almost every state in the United States and many many countries. It’s a really diverse community of scholars, and we’re just excited to have them here on campus,” echoed Associate Dean of Students Dr. Matt Couch.