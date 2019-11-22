Ohio State welcomes 3 live national broadcasts for Penn State game

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– All eyes will be on Ohio State Saturday for their biggest football game of the season.
It’s the biggest game of the weekend and only top 10 match up as (9) Penn State comes to play (2) Ohio State. The national media is paying attention. FOX, ESPN, and the Big Ten network will all host their college football morning shows from campus.
ESPN’s College Gameday stage is set up in the south parking lot of St. John Arena on Woody Hayes Dr.
College Football on FOX is set up on the southeast corner of Ohio Stadium near the RPAC.
BTN Tailgate will be right next door to FOX under the scarlet walkway of the RPAC.
The football game kicks off at NOON.