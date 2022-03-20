COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The championship trophy is coming to Columbus.

The Ohio State University women’s hockey team is national champions for the first time in the program’s history as the Buckeyes beat the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs Sunday, 3-2.

Any time an OSU team wins a championship, there are a lot of happy Buckeye fans, including younger fans who said Sunday’s win is inspiring.

There was lots of excitement inside and out of Columbus hockey bar R-Bar in the Arena District.

“It was probably one of the most exciting things I watched because it’s just great watching girls play hockey and one day, I feel like I can become them,” said Lily Svenson, a member of the Easton Youth Hockey Association’s Lady Dragons.

Svenson was one of the dozens of young central Ohio girls hockey players and their families who got together to watch the game. They said their favorite part of watching the game was getting to see the big win alongside their friends and teammates.

“It was really awesome,” Svenson said. “They scored great goals and they had a great season and I think they did really good.”

Gino Ori coaches one of the girls’ teams and hopes the championship helps the sport grow even more in the area.

“It was awesome,” he said. “They’ll remember this forever.”

Ori’s daughter plays youth hockey and she said OSU’s win is motivating and inspiring.

“They’re girls and they’re showing the younger girls to play hockey and older girls to play hockey because I feel like there’s not a lot of teams of girls to play hockey,” said Lila Ori. “And they’re showing us we can play it.”

Gino Ori said one thing that makes the win even more special is some of his players have met some of the Buckeye players.

“Today was really amazing,” he said. “You can see the girls out behind us, they just had a blast. Watching them watch the girls and really look up to these girls and seeing what they can do in the future was really awesome.”