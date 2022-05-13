COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University police issued a public safety notice Friday after a robbery at a daycare center.

According to Ohio State police, at about 10:45 a.m., a woman was walking in the parking lot of the Child Care Center in the 700 block of Ackerman Road. A group of people got out of a car, stole her purse and knocked her to the ground.

The woman was hit in the head and suffered minor injuries. Ohio State police said she was not a student or a faculty or staff member, nor was she a family member of anyone at the daycare.

The group got back in the car, which was last seen heading east on Ackerman Road.

Anyone with information may call contact Ohio State police at 614-292-2121.