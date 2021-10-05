COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Ohio State University Homecoming returns in 2021 with decades-old traditions as well as some new elements.

Here’s what you need to know about homecoming weekend:

Friday Night Festivities

5-8 p.m. Homecoming Festival (Northwest Stadium Lot)

6-8 p.m. Homecoming Parade (Woodruff Ave., College Rd., 12th Ave.)

If you’re not able to attend in person, NBC4i.com will be your home to watch the live stream of the Homecoming Parade. 8:30 p.m. Homecoming Fireworks Display (Northwest Stadium Lot)

Homecoming Court

The 20 members of the 2021 OSU Homecoming Court were chosen based on their leadership qualities, spirit, integrity, and achievement through their contributions and involvement at Ohio State, according to the OSU Homecoming website. Based on applications submitted by the students and GPA, individual interviews are offered and conducted by Ohio State faculty, staff, and alumni. Homecoming royalty will be crowned before Saturday’s football game.

Ohio State vs. Maryland

99th Homecoming game in school history

12:05 p.m. kickoff

Fans encouraged to arrive early, have tickets already downloaded to mobile wallet

Watch the video below for the three things you need to know about getting into Ohio Stadium with your mobile tickets.