COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ms around Columbus are crossed out with red Xs as Buckeye fans get ready for the big Ohio State-Michigan game this Saturday.

There’s even a street in Columbus called Michigan Avenue and many residents are OSU fans despite where they live.

Neighbors made sure the M on the Michigan Avenue sign is crossed out and Ohio State flags are hanging from many homes on the street.

Residents of the street said the name did give them pause as they were moving in.

“When I do order food and things, they usually do make a comment like ‘Michigan? I don’t know if we deliver there,’” resident Sean McDowell said.

Neighbors on the street make sure people driving by know where their loyalty lies, especially on game days.

“Definitely on Saturdays, the street will be all blocked off and everybody’s going crazy, selling buckeye necklaces and doing pre-game stuff,” resident Russell Sharp said.

“People usually cross out the Ms on our street come this time of year,” McDowell said. “I support it.”

Even though many residents of Michigan Avenue seem to be Buckeye fans, students on campus said they can’t believe any OSU supporters would live on that street.

“I would not live on Michigan Avenue,” Ohio State student Christian Kauffman said. “That’s a terrible place to live because Michigan sucks.”

“I would assume there’s a lot of giant rodents roaming around the trash, maybe some wolverines,” Ohio State student Josie Stiver said. “I’m not about that, they probably have rabies or something. It feels dangerous, it feels scary, it feels cold, it feels dreary. Not a place I want to be.”

“Not good vibes,” fellow student Katelyn Carrigan added.

All jokes aside, it seems like the street named Michigan does not represent the neighbors who consider themselves die-hard Buckeye fans.