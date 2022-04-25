COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A water main break is causing issues at the Ohio State University, with classes being canceled for the rest of the day Monday and postponing some procedures at the Wexner Medical Center.

While in-person classes are canceled, the university is encouraging remote learning.

According to the university, there is a temporary disruption to water service at all main campus hospitals and support buildings as well as outpatient buildings near the campus.

Non-emergency procedures that were scheduled are being postponed until water service is restored, the university said. All operations that were underway at the time of the break are being completed.

There is no estimated time as to when water service will be restored.