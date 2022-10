COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University Marching Band put on a Shrek-tacular show during Saturday’s halftime of the OSU-Rutgers game, playing songs from the movie “Shrek.”

Among the songs from the 2001 movie played by The Best Damn Band In The Land were “All Star,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” and “I’m A Believer.”

Saturday was also Homecoming at OSU, with the court being crowned before the game.

