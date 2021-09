COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band holds its traditional Skull Session at St. John Arena Saturday afternoon.

The performance is the final rehearsal for the band prior to marching over to the Shoe. Before leaving St. John Arena, the band usually plays “Across the Field” one more time to rev up the fans.

The game against Akron kicks off at 7:40 p.m., a Saturday primetime slot for the Buckeyes.