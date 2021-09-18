WATCH: OSU’s TBDBITL’s second halftime show since 2019

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University’s The Best Damn Band In The Land put on a rousing performance looking across the last 100 years of music at Saturday’s halftime show.

After the Buckeyes entered the locker room leading Tulsa 13-6, the marching band took the field for only the second home game performance since the end of the 2019 season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band was not allowed to perform for any of the Buckeye’s home games last season.

Last Saturday, TBDBITL put on a patriotic display on the 20th anniversary of 9-11.

You can watch the band’s full performance from Saturday’s game above.