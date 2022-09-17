COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band paid tribute to its home for the last 100 years during its halftime show Saturday.

The Best Damn Band In The Land celebrated Ohio Stadium’s 100th anniversary, presenting formations that showed off the top 10 moments in The Shoe’s history.

In addition, TBDBITL was joined for the 53rd year by the Alumni Band during the show.

Saturday’s show included performances of “California Dreamin’,” “Beautiful Ohio,” “Eye of the Tiger,” and many other popular band hits.

You can watch the full halftime show in the video player above.