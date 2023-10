COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During halftime of the Ohio State-Penn State showdown at Ohio Stadium, fans rocked and rolled instead of taking the stairways to the concessions.

The Ohio State marching band honored legendary rock band Led Zeppelin for its halftime show playing its most iconic songs for the Columbus crowd. From “Black Dog” to “Immigrant Song”, the Best Damn Band In The Land showed off the tunes of the English rock legends.

