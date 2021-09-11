COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Marching Band will have its Skull Session at St. John Arena on Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m. You can watch the performance live here on nbc4i.com, on the NBC4 app and on our Facebook page.
The Buckeyes’ football team will follow with their first home game of the season, at noon against Oregon.
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band Skull Session scheduled for 9:45 a.m.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Marching Band will have its Skull Session at St. John Arena on Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m. You can watch the performance live here on nbc4i.com, on the NBC4 app and on our Facebook page.