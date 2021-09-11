Watch: Ohio State Marching Band Skull Session scheduled for 9:45 a.m.

Ohio State University

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Marching Band will have its Skull Session at St. John Arena on Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m. You can watch the performance live here on nbc4i.com, on the NBC4 app and on our Facebook page.

The Buckeyes’ football team will follow with their first home game of the season, at noon against Oregon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Brothers carry on firefighter dad's legacy after 9/11, join FDNY

NBC4 Today Weather September 11, 2021

Blue Mass

NBC4 at 11 pm Weather

9/11: 20 years later, first responders suffer lingering health issues

The Conservation Game

More Local News