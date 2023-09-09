COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first halftime show from the Ohio State University Marching Band in 2023 celebrated a special anniversary for The Best Damn Band In The Land (TBDBITL). You can watch the full performance in the player above.

Ohio Stadium spectators witnessed “Time & Change: 1973”, which celebrates the 50-year anniversary of the first women that joined the marching band. The playlist features songs from some of the top female artists of all-time including Taylor Swift, Pat Benatar, Cyndi Lauper, Whitney Houston, and Katy Perry.

Additionally, it was alumni band day and for the first time, the world famous Script Ohio had four women dotting the “I”.