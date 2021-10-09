COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Maddy Vesoulis of Toledo and Tanish Gandhi of Powell were crowned Ohio State Homecoming Royalty Saturday ahead of the Buckeye football game against Maryland.

The 20 members of the 2021 OSU Homecoming Court were chosen based on their leadership qualities, spirit, integrity, and achievement through their contributions and involvement at Ohio State, according to the OSU Homecoming website. Based on applications submitted by the students and GPA, individual interviews are offered and conducted by Ohio State faculty, staff, and alumni.

2021 Ohio State Homecoming Royalty: Maddy Vesoulis of Toledo and Tanish Gandhi of Powell 👑👑 pic.twitter.com/eKsxixg5mm — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) October 9, 2021