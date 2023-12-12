For an earlier report on this story, please view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been charged with multiple misdemeanors for allegedly vandalizing the Ohio State Jewish student center in November.

The office of City Attorney Zach Klein filed charges against the two, who are accused of vandalizing the Ohio State Hillel Wexner Jewish Student Center on East 16th Street. Charges include ethnic intimidation, theft, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

According to reports, Police said two women entered the center on Nov. 9 and asked to look around before one of the women went into a room and began taking Israeli flags. The suspects vandalized the flags and shouted out antisemitic threats. When confronted, the suspects allegedly yelled obscenities and said, “You support genocide. Free Palestine,” before leaving in a car driven by a man.

Vandalism at the OSU Hillel Wexner Jewish Center and an assault nearby were reported one day apart on OSU’s campus. (NBC4)

The incident occurred one day earlier and just north from where an assault was reported on campus near East 15th Avenue and High Street. According to police, two students were approached by two men, who asked them their religion. The men then reportedly yelled antisemitic slurs and struck both students in the face before running away.

Police said there is no indication that the two incidents are related. If convicted of the misdemeanor charges, the women could face up to 180 days in jail and pay $2,000 in fines.