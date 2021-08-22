Two separate crimes reported near OSU campus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has released a neighborhood safety notice involving two alleged robberies, one involving a carjacking and the second involving a sexual assault near campus this weekend.

Police say two OSU students were standing in a parking lot near Indianola Avenue and E. Woodruff Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday when several suspects got out of a white SUV and approached the victims. The suspects allegedly showed their weapons and demanded the victims’ belongings, according to police.

One suspect got in the victims running car and drove away while the other suspects drove off in the white SUV, officers say. According to the police, no one was injured.

On Sunday, around 3 a.m., Columbus police say an OSU student was walking along Tuller Street an Lane Avenue when two suspects knocked down, and stole the victim’s belongings. Officers say the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing. The victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police say.

Any information about either crime is to be reported to the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545 or the Sexual Assault Unit at 614-645-4701.