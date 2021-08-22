Two separate crimes reported near OSU campus this weekend

Ohio State University

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has released a neighborhood safety notice involving two alleged robberies, one involving a carjacking and the second involving a sexual assault near campus this weekend.

Police say two OSU students were standing in a parking lot near Indianola Avenue and E. Woodruff Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday when several suspects got out of a white SUV and approached the victims. The suspects allegedly showed their weapons and demanded the victims’ belongings, according to police.

One suspect got in the victims running car and drove away while the other suspects drove off in the white SUV, officers say. According to the police, no one was injured.

On Sunday, around 3 a.m., Columbus police say an OSU student was walking along Tuller Street an Lane Avenue when two suspects knocked down, and stole the victim’s belongings. Officers say the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing. The victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police say.

Any information about either crime is to be reported to the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545 or the Sexual Assault Unit at 614-645-4701.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

The Spectrum 8/22/2021

Dave Mazza: Hot & bright day on tap for Columbus Area, heat is on this upcoming week

Rally held at Ohio State University in solidarity of Afghan citizens

Four apartments damaged in Dublin fire

Wheelchair basketball event gives central Ohio athletes of all abilities chance to compete

Hundreds gather in downtown Columbus for annual Heart Walk

More Local News