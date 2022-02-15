COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after two people were assaulted near campus, Monday.

The first incident happened in the area of John Herrick Drive near the Neil Avenue garage.

Campus police say an OSU staff member was walking at about 8:44 p.m. when five or six unknown suspects got out of a red sedan and began assaulting him in the head and body. After the suspects left the area, the victim could not find his cell phone.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for his injuries and later released.

The next incident occurred around 11:20 p.m., in the west stadium parking lot after a contractor reported his vehicle had been stolen.

While the victim was talking on the phone to police about the theft, the suspects returned to the parking lot and struck him with his own vehicle. The suspects then drove away from the scene.

The victim was not taken to the hospital but was treated at the scene.

Police later caught one of the suspects, a female juvenile, who had tried to run away after a pursuit by officers. She has been charged with receiving stolen property and felonious assault.

According to police, the two incidents appear not to be related, but both remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about either crime to call the Ohio State University Police Division by calling 614-292-2121.