COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are in Franklin County jail after being arrested in connection with a burglary from an Ohio State University residence hall last week.

Ace Powers, 32, and Marquice Youngken, 30, are both charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, in connection with the burglary, which was reported Tuesday, July 12.

Ace Powers

Marquice Youngken

According to Franklin County jail records, Powers was arrested Wednesday and Youngken was arrested Friday.

The university issued a safety alert Tuesday after the burglary, which happened at the Neil Building Hall Complex on the 1500 block of Neil Avenue.

According to the alert, the suspects followed a resident into the building, then allegedly entered an unlocked residence hall suite and began taking items.

Franklin County Municipal Court records state Youngken allegedly pulled a knife on the victim when Powers allegedly had the victim pinned up against the wall, holding him there with his arm across his chest. The victim told police he fell to the ground when the suspects ran from the room.

The suspects stole the victim’s laptop, gaming system, cellphone, backpack, and clothing, all valued at approximately $3,000, court records state.

During an interview with police on Thursday, Powers identified Youngken as the second suspect, confirmed Youngken had a knife during the burglary, and carried the stolen items from the dormitory, according to court records. Powers also allegedly told police where Youngken could be found and that the stolen items would most likely be at that location, court records state.

Youngken was arraigned Saturday morning and is scheduled back in court on July 25 for a preliminary hearing. A court date for Powers is not available in online court records.



Suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary at an Ohio State University residence hall on July 12, 2022.