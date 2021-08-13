Three promising treatments for COVID-19 under trial at OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Doctors at OSU are looking into new ways to treat people with COVID-19, through clinical trials.

“There is very much a need for more safe and effective treatments, beyond what currently exists,” said Dr. Carlos Malvestutto, Associate Professor of Infectious Disease at OSU Wexner Medical Center.

At OSU Wexner, Dr. Malvestutto and his team are working on new treatments that would help reduce the symptoms of COVID-19.

They are experimenting with three different medications, delivered through I.V. infusions, injections, or inhalants. All in an effort to prevent more COVID patients from ended up in the hospital.

“This is for patients who are early in their disease, so they must have only up to seven days of symptoms,” said Malvestutto.

Dr. Malvestutto says those who are eligible to take these trials must be 18 or older, and can only participate if they’ve recently caught COVID and are still experiencing symptoms.

However, the trials aren’t only looking at the effectiveness of these three medications, but also their ability to prevent long-term COVID symptoms.

“I have patients who’ve had persistent symptoms now for six months, eight months. And we don’t really know for some of them, when will they be back to their baseline from before they had COVID,” said Malvestutto.

Which is why he hopes their clinical trials will yield positive results, and then lead to FDA authorization. Eventually, moving on to new trials, for young children.

“As we start to see then a signal of efficacy and safety, then we know that we can move on to expand these trials to include the pediatric population as well,” said Malvestutto.

The national clinical trial is open to anyone 18 and up, who recently tested positive for COVID, including those already vaccinated.