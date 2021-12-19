COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunday marked a big day in the lives of thousands of new Ohio State University graduates.

Fall graduation was held Sunday afternoon inside the Schottenstein Center. More than 3,500 Buckeyes — both in person and those who did not attend the ceremony — received degrees.

COSI President and CEO Dr. Frederick Bertley gave the commencement address. He pointed out that many of this class’ achievements have come during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There has been no harder time over our last century than these two pandemic-ravaged years and you all, with the rarified and steadfast commitment, plowed through, soldiered on, and stuck it to the end,” Bertley said. “Well, you crushed it, as evidence by you being here today.”

This was the 429th graduating class at OSU.