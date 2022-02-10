(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)– A major construction project on Ohio State University’s campus – the 105 megawatt combined heat and power plant that is eventually expected to substantially cut the university’s carbon emissions – is experiencing delays and cost increases.

The project, once expected to cost $278 million, now has a total project budget of $289.9 million, according to OSU. It also includes a district heating and cooling loop with a central chiller facility; that element is on schedule and on budget.

The heat and power plant, once expected to open in early 2023, still does not have a final completion date. That is still to be determined, according to OSU.

“The university has been working closely with Ohio State Energy Partners and its contractors for several months to resolve the challenges on the (combined heat and power plant) portion of this project,” OSU’s Mark Conselyea, vice president for facilities operations and development, told trustees this week.

The facility started construction in late 2020 on 1.2 acres of university-owned land across from the OSU Veterinary Hospital.

Since then, the project has experienced delays driven by Covid-19, cost, supply issues and overall project complexity, according to OSU spokesman Dan Hedman.

The delays mean that OSU is making other arrangements to temporarily power some of its new buildings that will eventually rely on the CHP.

“Unfortunately, it’s clear that the CHP will not be ready to support our on-time opening for the interdisciplinary research facility and the Wexner Medical Center Outpatient Care-West Campus,” Conselyea said.

As a result of the delays, OSU officials have developed a plan to power the other buildings with “temporary onsite facilities.”

“Once the CHP is ready, we’ll transfer over to the permanent source,” Conselyea said. “The timeline for that switchover is still to be determined.”

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.