COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Fans are gearing up for the first home game of the season tomorrow at the Horseshoe as the Buckeyes get ready to take on the Youngstown State Penguins.

Tailgaters could be seen claiming their spots as early as Thursday evening, with the hope of getting the best spot outside the stadium. Fans were also seen sporting Buckeye gear and evening buying more ahead of game day.

Brandee, an Ohio State University alum, and John Nemire traveled to Columbus from Arizona. They got in early this morning to give themselves plenty of time to prepare.

“I don’t want to miss any of the early game fanfare. I want to make sure we’re there, in our seats, watch the band, see everything. We do want to check out some pre-game things, we saw things getting set up and we want to check it out,” Brandee said.

The Nemire’s weren’t the only ones who traveled in to watch the game. One family came in from Southern California while another traveled from Florida.

Andrew Krantz, an OSU alum, and his son Alex arrived from Florida earlier today. When asked what they’re most excited for, Alex replied, “watching the band.” While Andrew replied, “to relive my college days and relive the whole Buckeye experience.”

If you’re heading to the game tomorrow there are some things to keep in mind. Everything is cashless, including parking. Parking lots open up at 5 a.m. and they are first come, first serve and parking costs anywhere from $25 to $30.

If you’re planning on bringing a bag, it must be a small bag. It cannot be larger than 5x8x1 inches. Guests with medical or childcare needs will be permitted to carry one bag, no larger than 14x14x4 inches.

The biggest thing to keep in mind is the construction going on by the stadium. The OSU Police Department recommends leaving early to get there with plenty of time and no problems.