COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazing was among the charges hurled at one fraternity while Ohio State University officials have been investigating four Greek organizations during the fall semester.

Three fraternities and one sorority at Ohio State University have been sanctioned or temporarily suspended for conduct violations since August. FarmHouse and Delta Tau Delta fraternities face punishments including probation and operational suspension for multiple conduct violations. Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and Kappa Alpha Theta sorority remain under investigation, according to Ohio State’s Sorority and Fraternity Life disciplinary records.

FarmHouse -- also known as Alpha Tau Zeta -- has been under disciplinary probation since Oct. 7, being the one Greek org found with hazing, according to OSU Student Life records. The group, on probation until May 2023, will also face "additional accountability and educational measures," according to the disciplinary records. It shared alcohol violations with Delta Tau Delta, who was also charged with destruction of property and falsification of information.

Delta Tau Delta was found responsible for alcohol code violations, destruction of property, and two instances of student conduct system abuse for falsifying information and failing to comply with previous sanctions. The fraternity is under probation until December 2023 -- and will face immediate revocation of its student organization status should any additional conduct violations occur.

Phi Kappa Tau fraternity has been under investigation and interim suspension since Sept. 8, according to the records. Since Oct. 12, Kappa Alpha Theta sorority is also suspended, pending the results of an investigation. The disciplinary records did not detail Phi Kappa Tau's or Kappa Alpha Theta's alleged code violations. When NBC4 reached out to Ohio State representatives, they would not provide additional information.

Delta Tau Delta has faced investigations and sanctions before -- at least three other times since 2017, according to the disciplinary records. In March 2021, Delta Tau Delta was found responsible for alcohol violations, endangering behavior, violation of university rules or laws and failure to comply with university or civil authorities. The fraternity was barred from hosting in-person events.

Delta Tau Delta was placed on disciplinary probation from June through mid-December 2019 for hazing, according to the records. The fraternity was ordered to participate in a review of its recruitment and risk management processes. That sanction immediately followed its disciplinary probation from April 2018 to May 2019 for alcohol violations.