COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A string of parking lot thefts outside the Schottenstein Center earlier this week has tailgaters taking extra precautions while at Saturday’s Buckeyes’ game.

Those attending the tailgate to Saturday’s game said they’re doing their best to look out for one another, especially with such a large crowd.

On Thursday, at least three thefts were reported to Ohio State University Public Safety, each of them occurring in the gray parking lots at the Schott, where tailgaters camp out before the game, and with so many people in attendance for the Penn State game, many said they’re keeping their safety front of mind.

“You’re allowed to leave it overnight, till about 11 a.m. next day, and as long as you get it back in a reasonable time, I’ve never had an issue with leaving it overnight,” said OSU fan John Goodman.

“Well, everything is locked up pretty good, you hit a button, and everything locks up pretty well,” said tailgater Sue Walton. “And some of us go to the game, some of us stay back, we’ve got some dogs in there, so nobody’s going to go in.”

Each of the reported thefts is under investigation, and Ohio State is asking fans to secure any and all belongings or leave them home.