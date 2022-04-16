COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University spring game is one of the first chances for Buckeye Nation to get back to annual football traditions.

Saturday marked a big day for the Scarlet and Gray, and rain and wind the morning of the spring game couldn’t stop those fans as they came out to get a first look at this year’s team.

“Feels pretty darn good,” said fan Ron. “It’s been a long winter like it is every winter. Feels good even though the weather could be a little better. It’s not pouring down rain. We’ll take it.”

“Doesn’t matter what the weather is like, just feels good to be back kicking off the season with the family,” said Buckeye fan Chuck Miller.

It’s an early spring tradition in Columbus, the Ohio State Buckeyes facing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the annual spring game, which returned with no COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since 2019.

An estimated crowd of 50,000 fans waited in long lines to finally get back inside the Horseshoe, but they had plenty of fun in the meantime, with all the best tailgating activities and, of course, food.

The spring game offers fans a first look at the potential team for the regular season, set to start Sept. 3 against Notre Dame. And with that first look comes some speculation.

“I think if things go right, I think we could be in contention for the national championship,” fan Dan Singer said.