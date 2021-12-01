COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six rapes were reported to campus police or to campus security authorities at Ohio State University in November.

All of the rapes are reported to have occurred at on-campus locations. Five were reported to campus security authorities and one was reported directly to campus police, according to logs kept by campus police that are federally required under the Clery Act.

At the Phi Delta Gamma Fraternity, a person reported two counts of rape. At Park-Stradley Hall, a person reported a rape through threat of force. The other locations given were Bowen House and Lincoln Tower. Two more people declined to give the name of the residence hall where the assault occurred.

The numbers are in line with recent months since students returned to campus for fall semester. According to an NBC4 analysis, three rapes were reported in August, with two occurring that month; nine in September, with five that month; and 11 in October, with nine that month.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, see the resources below: