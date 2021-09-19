Second group of Strauss plaintiffs asks for judge to step down

Ohio State University

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – NBC4 has learned a second group of plaintiffs in the Dr. Richard Strauss sex abuse scandal is asking the judge in the case against the Ohio State University to step down.

Late Sunday, attorney Rocky Ratliff, who is also a victim in the case, filed a motion citing what he called Federal District Court Judge Michael Watson’s “significant financial ties” to the university as evidence that he cannot remain impartial.

More than 300 men claim OSU turned a blind eye to decades of sexual abuse by the university doctor.

At the outset of the case, Watson revealed he teaches at OSU law school. Last week, he revealed his wife is a licensee and also sells merchandise to the university.

Additionally, NBC4’s Colleen Marshal reports the plaintiffs are circulating photographs that they claim show the judge and his wife socializing with university leaders on the Buckeye Cruise For Cancer while the case was pending.

In a statement, a university spokesman said, “The Buckeye Cruise For Cancer is an independent entity. We will be filing our position statement opposing plaintiffs’ motion to recuse.”

The judge gave all parties until midnight Sunday to weigh in on whether or not he should step down from the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Culture of Cover-up stories:

More culture of cover-up

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

One dead, two injured in shooting near Linden market

Second group of Strauss plaintiffs asks for judge to step down

Akron shooting that left one dead, 2 injured

With central Ohio ERs busier than usual, doctor urges other avenues for non-emergency symptoms

Delaware County Fair returns in person

Overnight Weather Forecast 09-19-2021

More Local News