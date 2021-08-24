Schottenstein Center holding open interviews for ushers, security, other positions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Open interviews will be held for several jobs at the Schottenstein Center including ushers, security and other facility operations. 

The hiring fair will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 3-7pm.  

Representatives will be on site sharing information and conducting interviews for ushers, ticket scanners, security, stagehands, audio/visual, merch sales, and facility operations.   

Interviews will be about 15-20 minutes long and will be conducted in the order of arrival. Many groups will be making instant offers, according to release from representatives. Masks are required.  

For more information, visit  http://go.osu.edu/SchottJobs

