Safety notice issued for OSU after student robbed near campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after a student was robbed near campus.

According to the university, at 4:30 a.m., Friday, a student was walking in the alley, between W. 10th Avenue and W. 11th Avenue, near the 1500 block of High Street, when he was approached by two suspects.

The student told police one of the suspects showed a gun and demanded the victim’s property.

The suspect took the victim’s phone and told him to leave the area. No injuries were reported.

The university asks anyone with information to call 614-645-4545.